BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Whether you’re working, not a fan of Thanksgiving food or not looking to cook, there are plenty of options when it comes to where you can eat on Thanksgiving.
- Applebees
- Bob Evans (hours vary by location)
- Boston Market (Thanksgiving themed meal)
- Chevy Fresh Mex (three course meal)
- Cracker Barrel
- Denny’s
- Hooters (Hours vary by location)
- McDonald’s
- Ruby Tuesday (hours vary by location)
- Starbucks (hours vary by location)
Wawa, Royal Farms and Sheetz are also open on Thanksgiving. There are some local Baltimore area eateries like diners that are also open 24/7.
