BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Whether you’re working, not a fan of Thanksgiving food or not looking to cook, there are plenty of options when it comes to where you can eat on Thanksgiving.

  1. Applebees
  2. Bob Evans (hours vary by location)
  3. Boston Market (Thanksgiving themed meal)
  4. Chevy Fresh Mex (three course meal)
  5. Cracker Barrel
  6. Denny’s
  7. Hooters (Hours vary by location)
  8. McDonald’s
  9. Ruby Tuesday (hours vary by location)
  10. Starbucks (hours vary by location)

Wawa, Royal Farms and Sheetz are also open on Thanksgiving. There are some local Baltimore area eateries like diners that are also open 24/7.

