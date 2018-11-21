BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a fatal Wednesday afternoon shooting in north Baltimore.

Officers were called to the 400 block of East 28th Street at 12:04 p.m.for a report of gunshots heard in the area. When they arrived they found a man inside a car suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

Homicide detectives are currently investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call (410) 396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

