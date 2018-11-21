Thanksgiving 2018Travel Tips, Recipes, Black Friday Deals & More
WHEATON, Md. (WJZ) — Montgomery County Police say there are multiple injuries reported after a car crashed near the building of Westfield Wheaton Mall on Wednesday following a shooting.

The car hit the side of the mall in front of a Dick’s Sporting Goods. There are multiple injuries, including several traumas, police say. They said three people have been transported from the scene at this time.

A shooting was reported at around the same time, but it is not officially confirmed if the two are related.

The call came in at around 7 p.m and police responded to 11160 block of Veirs Mill Rd.

One man has been confirmed shot and was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

This story is developing. 

