WHEATON, Md. (WJZ) — Montgomery County Police say there are multiple injuries reported after a car crashed near the building of Westfield Wheaton Mall on Wednesday following a shooting.

Update – Wheaton Plaza EMS transported 3 total – incl 1 trauma. Vehicle struck concrete ballast – did not strike building. https://t.co/6EUC87uS9w — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) November 22, 2018

The car hit the side of the mall in front of a Dick’s Sporting Goods. There are multiple injuries, including several traumas, police say. They said three people have been transported from the scene at this time.

A shooting was reported at around the same time, but it is not officially confirmed if the two are related.

The call came in at around 7 p.m and police responded to 11160 block of Veirs Mill Rd.

One man has been confirmed shot and was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

MCP is on scene of a reported shooting in the 11160 block of Veirs Mill Rd. One male confirmed shot and transported to local hospital with serious injuries. Call received at 7pm. Additional details provided as information is confirmed. — Montgomery Co Police (@mcpnews) November 22, 2018

This story is developing.

