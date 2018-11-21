  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Through a partnership with the newly established Maryland Wildlife Crimestoppers, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources is cracking down on the illegal killing of fish and wildlife.

The non-profit organization is a state affiliate of International Wildlife Crimestoppers, a group that works to end illegal hunting and fishing across the globe.

The goal of Maryland Wildlife Crimestoppers is to increase public awareness of the impact poaching has on fish and wildlife populations and to encourage anyone with knowledge of these activities to connect with Maryland Natural Resources Police.

Information can be sent in anonymously by email, phone, or text message to dispatchers who will alert the nearest patrol officer. Tips that lead to the arrest and conviction of a suspected poacher may even result in a reward.

To contact Maryland Wildlife Crimestoppers call or text (443) 433-4112, email mws.dnr@maryland.gov, or use their mobile app.

