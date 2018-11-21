BALTIMORE (Hoodline) — A new hair salon has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called Hair Coco, the new arrival is located at 3230 Bethany Lane in Ellicott City.

The salon offers haircuts, coloring, hair care and perm services to men and women. Hair Coco was founded by two siblings and the salon’s current stylists: Alex and Jamie Yoon.

Looking for a new cut? Haircuts begin at $25 and go up to $40. Need a fresh color for the season? Highlights for women are $130 while full color is $100.

Hair Coco is off to a promising start with a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp.

Erica Y., who reviewed the new business on Nov. 10, wrote, “Alex and his team are the best! I’ve been getting my hair cut by Alex every month for about a year now and he consistently does an amazing job. I have fine black hair, which can make a pixie cut difficult, but he always delivers exactly what I describe.”

Yelper Brian L. added, “The best hair salon I’ve been to! The customer service is top notch and very clean. Alex is the best! He is very knowledgeable and will do anything to satisfy your looks!”

Head on over to check it out: Hair Coco is open from 10 a.m.–7 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. (It’s closed on Sunday.)

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook