BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A very cold, very blustery Thanksgiving is coming our way.

A cold front is crossing the region Wednesday night and temperatures will fall into the low 20s by dawn.

With winds at 15 to perhaps 25 or 30 mph, wind chills will drop into the low teens. Any early morning activities will require warm hats, gloves and scarves!

The winds will slowly subside by Friday, after a low of around 18 degrees.

Sunny skies will shine, but it will not do too much to warm things up. Rain will move back by later Saturday, along with much warmer temperatures. We should dry out for the Ravens game on Sunday, and warm to the upper 50s.

Have a great holiday!

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook