GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WJZ) — Police determined a man found dead in the middle of the road was struck by a car.

34-year-old Dammeon Terrell Powell was found November 13 on Cherry Laurel Lane in Gaithersburg. It was was originally declared an undetermined death and the body was sent to the medical examiner for an autopsy. The results of the autopsy are pending.

Investigators believe the injuries that Powell sustained were a result of being struck by a vehicle. They did locate the vehicle and the driver who has been cooperative.

The driver’s identity will be released once detectives conclude the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this death is asked to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 240-773-6620.

