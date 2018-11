BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County firefighters responded to a kitchen fire Thursday morning.

The fire was reportedly contained in the kitchen at 2688 Virginia Avenue.

#bcofd APT FIRE//2688 Virginia Ave//units on scene with kitchen fire. Fire reported to be contained to the kitchen. No one trapped or injured d/t 10:44am^NT — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) November 22, 2018

Baltimore County Fire reported the fire was out seven minutes later. No injuries were reported as units cleared the area.

UPDATE: APT FIRE//2688 Virginia Ave, Lansdowne//Fire is knocked. Some Units clearing. No injuries. — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) November 22, 2018

