BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Forbes list of highest paid women in music is out, and pop superstar Katy Perry tops the list.

The 34-year-old bagged $83 million in the last year, beating out superstars Taylor Swift, who came in second, and Beyonce, who finished third.

Swift would have been number one if her tour sales had fallen within the time frame that was counted.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook