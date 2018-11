POCOMOKE CITY, Md. (WJZ) — An 18-year-old was arrested for a shooting at the Pocomoke City Walmart parking lot. The incident happened the morning of Nov. 19.

Nathan Lee Smith was apprehended in Hurlock by the US Marshals Capital Area Fugitive Task Force.

Smith was charged with first and second degree assault and several handgun violations. He is being held at the Worcester County Jail without bond.

