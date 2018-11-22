Thanksgiving 2018Travel Tips, Recipes, Black Friday Deals & More
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are investigating after a man was found shot in the lower right leg.

They said around 10 p.m. Wednesday, officers were in the area of Gay and Baltimore Streets when they heard gunshots.

Officers found a 49-year-old man who had been shot. They transported him to the hospital where he is in serious but stable condition.

A preliminary investigation revealed there was a fight in the area which led to the gunfire. Police are not sure yet if the victim was the intended target.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call shooting detectives at (410) 396-2221.

