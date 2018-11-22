BALTIMORE (Hoodline) — A new soul food and Cajun/Creole takeout and delivery spot has made its debut in the neighborhood. The new arrival to north Baltimore, called Harpi’s, is located at 2915 Greenmount Ave.

According to Yelp reviews, Harpi’s (“where food is love”) is not exactly a sit-down restaurant, provided it has just a few chairs and a counter, no tables. Its menu is divided into breakfast items, midday selections and anytime options. This comfort food spot offers fish and chips, cheesesteaks, pulled pork and shrimp Alfredo.

With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, Harpi’s is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Gaige K., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 22, wrote, “My friend and I ordered the peach Hennessy ribs and the fried chicken (and the staff threw in a free drink!); both of these entrees were amazing.”

Yelper Fay F. added, “I ordered delivery from this spot today for the first time and was very pleased! I had the fried whiting dinner with rum whipped sweet potatoes and mac and cheese. The fish was delicately fried with a thin, crispy breading. Seasoned to perfection!”

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Harpi’s is open daily; call aheadfor updated hours of operation.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook