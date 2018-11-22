BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two shootings were reported Thanksgiving evening in Southwest Baltimore, leaving two people injured.

Police were dispatched to an area hospital at around 5:24 p.m. to investigate a reported walk-in shooting victim seeking treatment.

When they arrived at the hospital they observed a 22-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the leg.

The victim told officers he was shot near the intersection of Christian Street and Millington Avenue.

Citywide Shooting detectives responded and assumed control of the investigation.

Police were later dispatched to the 200 block of North Monastery Avenue to investigate a reported shooting.

Officers were advised by the dispatcher that communications received discharging calls to the area of Monastery Avenue and Culver Street.

When they arrived at the location they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the hand.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Citywide Shooting detectives responded and assumed control of the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department’s Citywide Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2221.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

You can also submit a tip by texting 443-902-4824.

