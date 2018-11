RANDALLSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — A water main break in Baltimore County Thursday has left 30 customers and one hydrant without service.

The break occurred at the intersection of Charlton Road and Courtleigh Drive in Randallstown.

Baltimore City reports that an eight-inch diameter water main has broken at the intersection of Charlton Road and Courtleigh Drive 21133. Thirty customers and one hydrant are out of service. — Baltimore County (@BaltCoGov) November 22, 2018

This story is developing. Stay with WJZ for the latest.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook