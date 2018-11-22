BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The discounts are steep and the stores are busy as Maryland’s Black Friday begins a day early.

Before the Thanksgiving table is even clear, the Christmas shopping is on. The promise of a bargain is enticing enough to draw even the most turkey-tired Marylanders out of their homes and into stores.

In Baltimore County, doorbuster deals started a day early when Old Navy opened its doors Thursday afternoon with Best Buy and Target following suit.

Officially marking the season of sales, major brick and mortar retailers like Walmart started preparing to slash price tags and stock shelves, proving that despite the increase in online shopping, the click of a mouse can’t quite wipe out the in-person experience.

“They’ve been talking about the death of Black Friday for about ten years,” said one JC Penny worker. “Most sales still happen in-store.”

These stores are open until late Thanksgiving evening with most re-opening early Friday morning to give you plenty of extra time to get your shopping done.

