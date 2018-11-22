BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It was a big morning for the Y of Central Maryland as 17,000 runners and walkers took part in their biggest fundraiser of the year.

The Turkey Trot 5K is a Baltimore tradition. More than 3,000 people took part in the Towson Run where, fifteen minutes after the starting horn sounded, Ryan Cox of Seattle was the first across the finish line.

“It was a little bit hillier course than I thought it was going to be,” said Cox, in town to visit family for Thanksgiving. “But it was a nice day and a fun day to run.”

No one seemed to be bothered much by the cold.

“It was freezing and pretty hilly but it was fun,” said Ali Snyder from Towson.

Seven Turkey Trots benefitting the Y took place all across the Baltimore area Thanksgiving day.

“In Towson and Bel Air, we’ve been doing it for 25 years,” said John Hoey, president, and CEO of the Y of Central Maryland. “About six years ago we decided to take this to another level and we made it one big event, created seven races across the region. Its become a massive event and a lot of fun.”

Races were held in Baltimore City, Towson, Arnold, Bel Air, Ellicott City, Perry Hall, and Westminster.

“It was great and I love the Y, so it’s great to contribute,” said Leilani Douglass, a participant from Riverside, California.

