BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Oh life would have been so much different if the Pilgrims would have come up the Chesapeake, met our local native Americans and done the first Thanksgiving here.

Instead of Turkey and trimmings it would have been Crabs, Oysters, Clams, Sweet White Corn, ‘Maters, and Natty Boh. Desert more Bergers cookies and Otterbein sugar cookies than should be allowed. But alas the Pilgrims ruined it all for America by landing in New England.

(By the way on a serious note there are wild Turkeys all over the Mid-Atlantic. For years we had on the folks from the Maryland Wild turkey Federation. They would always bring one backed and piping hot. Straight up good.)

Today’s forecast is sunny but the wind chills will be about 24°. No shock. Gotta be hardy to sit outside and watch this years version of Loyola v Calvert Hall. Fact. This weekend though for the Ravens-Raiders game no cold to battle though. Mater of fact we have moved the forecast high to within 3° of 60. And added more sun to the mix!

I just wanted to leave you this day on a warm note. Enjoy your Thanksgiving, and have a safe one. And thank you for being part of our wjz.com family. Were thankful for that!

MB!

