Thanksgiving 2018Travel Tips, Recipes, Black Friday Deals & More
By Bob Turk
Filed Under:Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A cold but dry Thanksgiving! Our high was after midnight at 40-degrees, but our afternoon high was only 32-degrees!

The winds have died down almost completely, so we are not facing low wind chills, despite the cold temperatures. Tomorrow will feature lots of sun and a cold high of 35-degrees.

Warmer air and clouds will be back for Saturday with rain in the afternoon.

By Sunday, the sun will warm us back up to the upper 50s for the Ravens game.

Have a great Black Friday and weekend!

