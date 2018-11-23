BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating three car thefts Friday.

Police say three cars were stolen from Ruxton throughout Friday morning, possibly between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m.

The cars stolen include two Hondas and an Acura stolen from the 1500 and 1600 blocks of Jeffers Road.

Electronics and keys were also taken, according to police.

Additionally, there were six reports of thefts from vehicles in the 1400 and 1600 blocks of Jeffers Road, along with the 8200 block of Yarborough Road.

Police believe these incidents are related, and all incidents are under investigation at this time.

