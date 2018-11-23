BALTIMORE (Hoodline) — Interested in getting intel on the newest businesses to open in Hampden? From a modified food truck to a gourmet cinnamon roll bakery, read on for a rundown of the newest destinations to open for business in this area of Baltimore.

Gypsy’s Truckstaurant

3515 Clipper Mill Road, Suite B

PHOTO: MATTHEW S./YELP

Gypsy’s Truckstaurant is a New American spot, offering seafood, chicken wings and more. The eatery gets its name “because it combines the indoor seating and service of a restaurant with a kitchen run out of a food truck,” the Baltimore Business Journal reports.

The menu is street-food inspired. Try the truffle Parmesan fries, the pulled pork nachos, the gyro with lamb and tzatziki or the Baja shrimp burrito. (View the full menu here.)

Gypsy’s Truckstaurant is off to a strong start with a current Yelp rating of five stars out of four reviews.

Yelper Jessica P., who reviewed it on Nov. 11, wrote, “The restaurant is large with plenty of seating. They even have a lounge area to hang out and grab a drink. I tried the crab mash, and my husband had a seafood wrap. The food was so savory, and I didn’t want the meal to end.”

Emily T. noted, “On a Thursday we walked in to Bingo Night! It was such a blast. We tried the pulled pork nachos (on point!), bacon-wrapped dates stuffed with Gorgonzola (OMG), Korean beef tacos (always an A+). They also have an excellent wine list.”

Gypsy’s Truckstaurant is open from 11 a.m.–9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Friday, noon–10 p.m. on Saturday, and 3–9 p.m. on Sunday. (It’s closed on Monday.)

Nori

850 W. 36th St.

PHOTO: LENA K./YELP

Sushi bar and Korean restaurant Nori recently made its debut in the neighborhood.

Sushi lovers will find signature rolls, sashimi and nigiri. Try the chef’s special Alaska roll with salmon and white tuna or the dragon roll with shrimp tempura and eel. Nori also offers build-your-own ramen, poke bowls and Korean-style entrees, including hot stone bibimbap, spicy pork and stir-fry noodles with bulgogi. (View the menu here.)

Nori currently holds 3.5 stars out of 27 reviews on Yelp.

Yelper John K., who reviewed it on Nov. 11, wrote, “I had a really great meal here last night. The food was really good. The sushi was flavorful and delicious. Kimchi pancake was awesome. Dumplings were wonderful.”

Cory C. noted, “I got their sushi deluxe platter for $25, and my friend got the dynamite roll for $14. We also tried the lychee martini for $10. If you guys go there, stick to the chef specialty rolls, because you get more bang for your buck!”

Nori is open from 4–10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, noon–11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and noon–10 p.m. on Sunday.

Cinnaholic

727 W. 40th St., Suite 137

Cinnaholic is a vegan bakery, offering cinnamon rolls and other desserts.

The gourmet cinnamon roll shop allows you to choose your own frosting flavors and toppings. Frosting flavors include almond, cake batter, chai, hazelnut and coffee, and toppings include apples, brownie bites, graham crackers, marshmallows, pecans and more. The bakery also offers fudge brownies, chocolate chip cookies and edible cookie dough. (Check out the menu here.)

Cinnaholic’s current rating of four stars out of 51 reviews on Yelp indicates the newcomer is making a good impression on visitors.

Yelper Kaitlin J. noted, “I was so so impressed by this place. I ordered an Old School cinnamon roll topped with vanilla icing and the pie crumble topping and it was delicious! You couldn’t tell at all it was vegan.”

And Yembur A. wrote, “They have custom cinnamon rolls, cookie dough, cookies and brownies. For the cinnamon rolls, you can pick from a variety of different flavored icings and toppings like strawberries, brownie bites, graham crackers, etc. I tried the PB&J and loved it! It’s definitely a bit pricey, but that’s fairly standard for vegan food.”

Cinnaholic is open from 10 a.m.–9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.–10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.–8 p.m. on Sunday.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook