HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Firefighters in Howard County rescued a dog from a house fire Thursday.

The flames broke out Thursday afternoon in the kitchen of a home along the 10000 block of College Square in Columbia, Md.

Firefighters used a donated pet oxygen mask to help find the pup, who is expected to be okay.

No one else was hurt.

Three people displaced by the fire are now being helped by the American Red Cross.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook