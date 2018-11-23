BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three people are injured after two separate afternoon shootings Friday.

At around 1:38 p.m., officers in East Baltimore heard gunshots while patrolling in an area near East 20th Street.

Officers canvassed the areas and found a woman in the 1000 block of East 20th Street with a gunshot wound to the arm.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Citywide Shooting detectives responded and assumed control of the investigation.

At around 1:54 p.m., police were dispatched to the intersection of West Baltimore Street and Carey Street to investigate a reported shooting.

When they arrived they found a man in the 1200 block of West Baltimore Street. The victim was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Another man walked into a local hospital seeking treatment for a gunshot wound to the leg. Detectives determined the second victim was shot at the Baltimore Street incident.

Citywide Shooting detectives responded and assumed control of the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department’s Citywide Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2221.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

You can also submit a tip by texting 443-902-4824.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook