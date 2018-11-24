Baltimore Police are investigating two Friday night shootings in northeast Baltimore that left two people wounded.

Police initially responded to the 3800 block of Echodale Avenue at about 8:58 p.m.

Officers found a 40-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Due to the severity of his injuries, homicide detectives responded to the scene and took control of the investigation.

At approximately 9:36 p.m., police were sent to the 4300 block of Belair Road to investigate another shooting.

When they arrived, officers found a 39-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the hand and leg. He was also transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Baltimore Police.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook