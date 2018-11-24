BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Flood warnings have been issued until 12:30 a.m. in various counties across Maryland.
There are currently flood warnings for the following counties:
- Carroll County in north-central Maryland
- Baltimore City in northern Maryland
- Northern Anne Arundel County in central Maryland
- Howard County in central Maryland
- Harford County in northern Maryland
- Frederick County in north-central Maryland
- Baltimore County in northern Maryland
- Montgomery County in southern Maryland
The Doppler radar has indicated heavy rain that will cause flooding, according to the National Weather Service.
One to two inches of rain has already fallen, and stream gauges indicated rising water levels across the area.
Additional flooding is possible in areas of poor drainage.
The Baltimore Department of Public Works reported early Saturday evening that rainwater had seeped into the sewer system in Baltimore and caused overflows in the streams.
Some locations that may experience flooding include:
- Baltimore
- Columbia
- Frederick
- Severn
- Pikesville
- Crofton
- Middle River
- Cockeysville
- Westminster
- Elkridge
- Aberdeen
- Havre De Grace
- Riviera Beach
- Thurmont
- Emmitsburg
- Fort Smallwood State Park
- Sillery Bay
The National Weather Service cautions drivers to turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads, particularly at night when it is harder to see.
