BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Flood warnings have been issued until 12:30 a.m. in various counties across Maryland.

There are currently flood warnings for the following counties:

Carroll County in north-central Maryland

Baltimore City in northern Maryland

Northern Anne Arundel County in central Maryland

Howard County in central Maryland

Harford County in northern Maryland

Frederick County in north-central Maryland

Baltimore County in northern Maryland

Montgomery County in southern Maryland

The Doppler radar has indicated heavy rain that will cause flooding, according to the National Weather Service.

One to two inches of rain has already fallen, and stream gauges indicated rising water levels across the area.

Additional flooding is possible in areas of poor drainage.

The Baltimore Department of Public Works reported early Saturday evening that rainwater had seeped into the sewer system in Baltimore and caused overflows in the streams.

Preliminary data indicate that rainwater seeped into the sewer system and caused overflows into streams. Please avoid urban streams, especially in the rain, due to flooding and pollution risk. — BaltimoreDPW (@BaltimoreDPW) November 25, 2018

Some locations that may experience flooding include:

Baltimore

Columbia

Frederick

Severn

Pikesville

Crofton

Middle River

Cockeysville

Westminster

Elkridge

Aberdeen

Havre De Grace

Riviera Beach

Thurmont

Emmitsburg

Fort Smallwood State Park

Sillery Bay

The National Weather Service cautions drivers to turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads, particularly at night when it is harder to see.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook