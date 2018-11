Maryland Counties Sue Banks Over Mortgages To MinoritiesMaryland's two biggest counties are suing two major banks over alleged predatory and discriminatory mortgage practices.

Mother Of Toddler Attacked By Dog Searches For Answers As He RecoversA toddler woke up in Johns Hopkins Hospital Saturday morning after surviving a dog attack last Sunday.

Flood Warnings Issued Around MarylandFlood warnings have been issued until 12:30 a.m. in various counties across Maryland.

Lights On 34th Street In Baltimore Turned On Saturday NightThe 700 block of 34th Street will be lit up starting Saturday night, and the lights will be on from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m. every night.

Police Looking For Critical Missing Owings Mills ManA 20-year-old man with cognitive and developmental disabilities was last seen when he escaped from a daycare program in the unit block of Gwynn Falls Road in Owings Mills at around 10 a.m.

Police: 6-Year-Old Boy Killed In Possible Road Rage CrashPolice say a 6-year-old boy has been killed in a car crash that appeared to be the result of a road rage incident along a highway on Maryland's Eastern Shore.

Rita Ora Lip Synching At Thanksgiving Day Parade Had People TalkingThe British singer was the subject of savagery on social media after she appeared to be out of sync with the vocals during the performance.

Listeria Outbreak Prompts Recall Of Vietnamese Pork RollsLong Phung Food Products has issued a recall of its ready-to-eat pork products, which were shipped nationwide.

State To Test New Tech To Lower Risk To Human Flagging CrewsThe Maryland Department of Transportation's State Highway Administration will use an automated flagger assistance device instead of someone with a long pole with "Stop" and "Slow" signs attached.

Burger Joint Closes After Video Appears To Show Rat CookingA Hawaii-based burger chain has closed a restaurant for cleaning after a video posted to social media appeared to show a rat being cooked on the grill.