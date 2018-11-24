OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County police are looking for a critical missing man last seen in Owings Mills.

A 20-year-old man with cognitive and developmental disabilities was last seen when he escaped from a daycare program in the unit block of Gwynn Falls Road in Owings Mills at around 10 a.m.

Christian Douglas is 5’9″, 160 lbs and was last seen wearing a Ravens knit hat, black hoodie sweatshirt and green jeans.

If anyone has seen him or has information call 911 or 410-887-6975.

