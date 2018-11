Baltimore Police are investigating an early Sunday morning shooting that killed an adult male.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 5600 block of Midwood Avenue in north Baltimore at about 1:20 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has not been positively identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Baltimore Police’s Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.