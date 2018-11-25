BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 49-year-old man is dead and two other men are hospitalized after two separate shootings that happened within hours of each other Sunday afternoon.

The first shooting happened just before 12:30 p.m., in the 1200 block of East Lanvale St.

Responding officers found a 33-year-old man and a 35-year-old man who had been shot. One was shot in the arm, while the other was shot in the leg.

Both victims were taken to area hospitals.

Sunday’s fatal shooting happened just before 3 p.m., in the 3700 block of Belvedere Ave.

Officers found a 49-year-old man who had been shot.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The victim has not been identified.

Anyone with information on these shootings is asked to call Baltimore PD detectives at (410) 396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can use the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

You can also submit a tip by texting (443) 902-4824.

