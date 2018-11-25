BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Retail Federation predicts young adults will be spending the most this season both in store and online.

Consumers have been busy this weekend cashing in on deals offered on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday.

On Black Friday, more than 100 million Americans bolted through stores to score hot deals.

“We come every year. It’s a tradition,” one shopper said on Black Friday.

The National Retail Federation predicts consumers will spend an average of more than $1,000 this holiday season, which is up $70 from last year.

But for some, the process of shopping is not always worth it.

“Waiting around was bad,” shopper Gary Winthrope said. “It was cold and windy. I didn’t.”

“The sales aren’t that great, and they are the same you can get online,” Catherine Lapui added.

To avoid the lines with the same deals, many retailers are now offering online ordering with the option to pick up in store.

And overall, experts are seeing a bigger trend towards online purchases.

“Black Friday we are expecting $5.9 billion online, it won’t be as big as Cyber Monday, but it’s still a big day,” said John Copeland, with Adobe Customer Insights.

Young adults compared to other generations are estimated to spend more this year.

Retailers are hoping to capitalize on millennial’s buying power.

With Cyber Monday being the final push for retailers to kick off the shopping season with a bang.

Many companies will start their Cyber Monday deals Sunday night and there are more than 800 online retailers participating.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook