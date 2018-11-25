BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One of the biggest travel days of the year is almost over as millions head home from a long Thanksgiving weekend.

Some faced long lines or heavy traffic during their journeys on Sunday.

With 4.2 million flyers expected nationwide over Thanksgiving weekend, Baltimore saw full flights and full highways to get there.

“We came down 95 and that was backed up, and then this was backed up right out here,” traveler John Herbert said.

All day Sunday, millions in Baltimore and across the country hit the road.

At nearly every curve of the Beltway, drivers saw bumper to bumper backups and brake lights.

At BWI Airport, long but steady moving security lines. Some flights were delayed or canceled due to weather in other cities, while others were traveling from warm weather.

“We are coming from Punta Cana,” traveler Indrani Raman said. “We were there for Thanksgiving.”

Ben Herbert padded in extra time to make his flight.

“Manchester, New Hampshire, and then to the University of New Hampshire,” he said.

Nationwide, more than 48 million people were expected to travel by ramp or rail – the highest volume since 2005.

“Just spending time with family, going to the Ravens’ game. We won! So it was a good holiday, it was a good holiday,” Emily Bowen added.

One of the busiest travel days of the year pushed rush hour to an all-day event.

It wasn’t smooth travels for everyone. AAA estimated they would rescue 360,000 stranded drivers this holiday weekend.

