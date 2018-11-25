BALTIMORE (Hoodline) — Looking to get to know the newest eateries to open in Baltimore? From barbecue to vegan fare, read on for the newest destinations to make their debuts around town.

Blue Dog BBQ Company

PHOTO: BLUE DOG BBQ COMPANY/YELP

Stop by 1300 Bank St. in Little Italy and you’ll find Blue Dog BBQ Company, a new spot to score barbecue and more.

According to its website, Blue Dog BBQ Company opened its first brick-and-mortar restaurant back in June in the historic Tack Factory Building. This was the previous location of the Heavy Seas Alehouse Baltimore.

The spot offers sandwiches, appetizers, burgers, barbecue plates and salads. Try the Rufus burger with pepper jack cheese, pulled pork, pickled jalapeños, bacon and barbecue sauce.

With 4.5 stars out of 16 reviews on Yelp, the eatery is off to a promising start.

Yelper Kristin W. wrote, “The ribs were delicious and fell right off the bone. The fried pickles came highly recommended and they did not disappoint.”

Gypsy’s Truckstaurant

PHOTO: MATTHEW S./YELP

Wander over to 3515 Clipper Mill Road, Suite B, in Hampden and you’ll find Gypsy’s Truckstaurant, which offers seafood and chicken wings.

According to the Baltimore Business Journal, the eatery gets its name “because it combines the indoor seating and service of a restaurant with a kitchen run out of a food truck.” Head chefs Annmarie Langton and Tom Looney also run the award-winning food truck, Gypsy Queen Cafe.

The eclectic menu features crab cake cones, Korean barbecue wraps and tacos, classic Greek gyros and cheesesteaks. The restaurant also offers a broad range of vegetarian options.

Bmore Righteous

PHOTO: J T./YELP

New to 13 W. 25th St. in Charles Village is Bmore Righteous, a vegan burger joint.

Aside from choosing a build-your-own vegan burger, customers can choose from one of the eatery’s signature items as well. Patrons can enjoy a vegan fish fillet, a vegan buffalo chicken sub, buffalo vegan “wangs” or barbecue vegan “wangs.”

With a five-star Yelp rating out of four reviews, Bmore Righteous has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Brian R. said, “Got the spicy vegetarian chicken sandwich with a choice of unique delicious toppings and some really well seasoned fries. Everything was awesome! Think I have a new favorite neighborhood lunch spot!”

