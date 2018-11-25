BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are working to determine the cause of death for a woman whose body was found in the water near Fells Point Sunday afternoon.

The Baltimore Police Department got a call just before 1:30 p.m. about a woman in the water in the 1600 block of Thames St.

Responding officers were told to check near the pier and they found a woman’s body in the water.

A police boat was called to the scene and recovered the woman’s body.

The woman was pronounced dead and her body was sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy.

Anyone with information is asked to call Baltimore Police Department detectives at (410) 396-2100.

Those wanting to remain anonymous can use the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook