WHITE MARSH, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Executive Don Mohler said he was “disappointed” in General Motors’ decision to close a plant in White Marsh in 2019.

The Monday announcement will affect 300 Maryland GM workers as the company switches its focus to autonomous and electric vehicles. A representative from GM said that it would continue to evaluate the future of the employees.

“The bottom line is,” said Mohler. “GM is walking away from manufacturing in Baltimore County.”

General Motors To Slash 14,700 Jobs In North America, Including In Baltimore

The shift in focus means that over 8,000 workers will either take buyouts or be laid off next year.

“Baltimore County stands with the workers and their families who are part of a decades-long GM manufacturing legacy in Baltimore, from advanced hybrid motors in White Marsh to vehicle production at Broening Highway,” said Mohler. “Our workers are second to none. The county’s workforce development team is available immediately to assist with job and career counseling services for the 300 GM workers whose jobs will be affected next year. The Eastpoint Career Center will help match GM workers with other employers looking or their skills in advanced manufacturing and connect them to training and job search workshops.”

The county plans to work extensively with the Department of Economic and Workforce Development.

