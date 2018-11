PARKTON, Md. (WJZ) — A domestic dispute turned into violent Monday morning in Parkton.

According to Baltimore County police, two family members got into an argument around 9:25 a.m. in the 13000 block of Dairy Road.

One person stabbed the other, police said.

A man with non life-threatening injury was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

A suspect was also taken into custody.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook