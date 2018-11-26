BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Though the Grammy Awards aren’t until February, there’s a Carroll County woman counting down the days until showtime.

It’s music’s biggest stage, a time when the industry recognizes the best. None of whom would be there without teachers like Brandi Jason.

And that’s why the Grammy Awards says she’s one of the best music teachers in the country. The instrumental students at Liberty High in Carroll County are recipients of her greatness.

“I am here more than I am at my house,” said Jason. “My family and my pet don’t see me a whole lot. So I think I was nominated because I put a lot of heart and soul, this is my passion, this program, and the kids, they are like my babies.”

There were over 2,800 nominations but only one Brandi Jason.

“She’s a charismatic person,” said Liberty High School senior, Natalie Beller. “and great to be around and I really enjoy it.”

Like any good leader, she deflects praise to those around her.

“Not only does it showcase the good work that my kids and I are doing here at liberty,” said Jason. “but we have some phenomenal teachers in Carroll County Public Schools and it also shines the light on the best communities for music education and we were recognized for that and it’s really not only an honor for me but for my kids and the entire community.”

The top ten finalists and their schools will each win a thousand dollars and the winner will be at the Grammy Awards in February.

