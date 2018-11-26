COCKEYSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Medical marijuana sales in Maryland took off like a rocket, blowing past previous estimates with a potential to reach $100 million this year.

Chesacana began selling medical cannabis in July in Cockeysville. It expected summer getaways might mean a slow start for sales.

“And then come Labor Day, we noticed a really large spike in our business,” said owner, Marc Spataro. “and from that point on, our patient growth has been steady and good.”

Buying products at Chesacana, which range from the smokeable to drops, creams, and drinks, requires a doctor to sign off first. Patients range from those with cancer, multiple sclerosis, and chronic pain.

“And it’s becoming more accepted as family members are using it,” said Spataro. “which trickles down to getting the knowledge out there.”

Becoming a flood, sales were predicted to be $46 million for 2018 in Maryland but they now stand at $67 million and could hit $100 million by the end of December.

That amount may seem like quite a jump but it’s right in the ballpark as far as Maryland clinics are concerned.

“I expect it to grow rapidly,” said Spataro. “The more people that learn about it and find they can get off of harsh pharmaceuticals, the more people are going to be accepting to medical cannabis. So yeah, the growth will continue at a rapid rate.”

