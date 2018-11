CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (CBS News) — Slamming into the thin Martian atmosphere at more than 13,000 mph, NASA’s InSight lander pulled off a blazing six-and-a-half minute 77-mile plunge to the surface of Mars Monday, using a huge parachute and then 12 pulsing rocket thrusters to settle to a gentle 5-mph touchdown in a billion-dollar mission to study the red planet’s hidden interior.

Watch the live stream here:

Read more on CBSNews.com

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook