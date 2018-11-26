BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A portion of 26th Street in Baltimore is buckling Monday, officials say, four years after the same road collapsed into the train tracks in 2014.

The city’s Department of Transportation officials said the road is closed between Guilford to Calvert Street.

“The Baltimore City Department of Transportation is working closely with the Department of Public Works and CSX Transportation to assess the structural integrity of a retaining wall that abuts CSX property along 26th Street near Calvert Street,” city officials said in a statement.

At this time, 26th Street is closed to through traffic between Guilford Avenue and Calvert Street, along with the sidewalk on the southern side of the roadway. As a precaution, vehicles have been removed from the area and relocated to the 2600 block of Calvert Street. Train traffic has also been stopped along the line until further notice.

“Safety is our main concern and we are working diligently to evaluate conditions at this location to safeguard the community, Baltimore residents, and users of the CSX rail system,” officials said.

Major Landslide Swallows Several Cars Along 26th Street In Baltimore

In April 2014, a major landslide swallowed cars along East 26th Street and the road collapsed onto the CSX tracks below.

