BALTIMORE (WJZ) —  Speed camera enforcement will take place on southbound I-895 between the Baltimore Harbor Tunnel and Lombard Street on Monday.

The intended goal for the cameras is to keep drivers from recklessly speeding in the work zone currently in place on I-895.

Major Roadwork To Impact Traffic On I-895 From Now Until 2021

The Maryland Department of Transportation will have warning signs in place to caution drivers about the cameras.

The speed limit in the work zone is 50 mph. MDTA Police will begin issuing $40 fines starting Dec. 17 after a 21-day warning period.

