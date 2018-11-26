BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A woman remains hospitalized after being shot Monday evening in Baltimore.

According to police, the shooting happened just before 5:25 p.m., in the 1900 block of W. Lanvale St.

Officers were on patrol in the area when they got the report about the shooting.

A woman was found with a gunshot wound to the body. She was taken to a local hospital.

Police did not release the woman’s condition, but say homicide detectives were called to the scene because of severity of the woman’s injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call (410) 396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.

