BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 3-year-old was grazed by gunfire in Baltimore that also injured a 38-year-old man Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the shooting happened just after 12:50 p.m., in the 600 block of N. Ellwood Ave.

Responding officers found a 38-year-old man who had been shot in the leg.

Officers also found a 3-year-old boy who had been grazed by gunfire.

Both victims were taken to area hospitals.

Anyone with information is asked to call (410) 396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

