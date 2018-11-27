BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore city is working to make jury duty more pleasurable for those called to serve.

A mural is being hung in the Mitchell Courthouse’s waiting area on the third floor, depicting scenes from Baltimore’s history.

The movies are being eliminated in favor of more outlets, allowing people to access their handheld devices including cell phones.

The changes are being made to take some of the boredom and discomfort out of fulfilling a civic responsibility.

