BALTIMORE (AP) — The man tapped by Baltimore’s mayor to lead the city’s troubled police department says he plans to stay in Texas until he’s confirmed.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the confirmation process has at least one roadblock ahead: The City Council wants Mayor Catherine Pugh to release the background investigation into nominee Joel Fitzgerald.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Nominee Looking To ‘Mend Some Of The Broken Fences’

The current Fort Worth police chief spoke to reporters Monday during his first visit to Baltimore since Pugh said he’s her pick to lead the police “into a new era of credibility, accountability, and trust.”

Two council members say they won’t approve Fitzgerald without seeing his background report. City Solicitor Andre Davis says it’s a confidential personnel record.

Fitzgerald himself could allow its release, but he says all the information they need to vote is already public.

