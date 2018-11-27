REISTERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — First, there was Black Friday, then Small Business Saturday and yesterday was Cyber Monday. Tuesday, however, is a day of a much different character.

It’s Giving Tuesday and many charities in Baltimore are accepting donations including the Baltimore Humane Society in Reisterstown.

“This is a huge day for us,” said Christine Decorse, executive director for the Baltimore Humane Society. “The work that we do here, the more animals that we take in, the more our expenditures go up. a lot of people don’t realize that the adoption fees really only cover a small fraction of the cost it takes to take care of these animals.

Shelter managers locked themselves in cages to bring attention to the need of raising funds for the no-kill shelter.

“I am currently locked in a cage as part of our Giving Tuesday,” said Meghan Sweeny, marketing coordinator for the Baltimore Humane Society. “We’re hoping to raise enough money so that I can get out of here along with my other coworkers to take care of the animals.”

The shelter’s goal is to raise at least $15,000.

“Any donations people can give is greatly appreciated,” said Kenny Fahenstock, behavior and training manager at the Baltimore Humane Society. “We get no money from the ASPCA or the government so we solely rely on people giving us donations and helping us with our mission.”

The Baltimore Humane Society is currently caring for 115 cats and dogs. Donations for the seventh annual Giving Tuesday can be made online, by calling (410) 833-8848 ext. 212, or texting the word “WAGS” to 50155.

