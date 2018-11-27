  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Local TV

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Crews are continuing to work on a portion of 26th Street in Baltimore that is buckling. This comes four years after the same road collapsed into the train tracks just two blocks away.

26th Street remains closed to through traffic between Guilford Ave. and Calvert St., along with the sidewalk on the southern side of the roadway.

As a precaution, vehicles have been removed from the area and relocated to the 2600 block of Calvert Street.  Train traffic has also been stopped along the line until further notice.

Major Landslide Swallows Several Cars Along 26th Street In Baltimore

In April 2014, a major landslide swallowed cars along East 26th Street and the road collapsed onto the CSX tracks below.

Engineers later determined that intense rains undermined the more than 100-year-old wall.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s