BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Crews are continuing to work on a portion of 26th Street in Baltimore that is buckling. This comes four years after the same road collapsed into the train tracks just two blocks away.

26th Street remains closed to through traffic between Guilford Ave. and Calvert St., along with the sidewalk on the southern side of the roadway.

As a precaution, vehicles have been removed from the area and relocated to the 2600 block of Calvert Street. Train traffic has also been stopped along the line until further notice.

Major Landslide Swallows Several Cars Along 26th Street In Baltimore

In April 2014, a major landslide swallowed cars along East 26th Street and the road collapsed onto the CSX tracks below.

Engineers later determined that intense rains undermined the more than 100-year-old wall.

