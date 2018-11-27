COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Seven men were arrested on prostitution-related charges Monday during an undercover sting in Howard County.

Detectives with the Howard County Police Department placed fake ads on websites known to be used for prostitution.

Men who called the number found in the ads spoke with an undercover female officer who would give the men a meeting spot at their request.

Officers arrested the following would-be johns for attempting to hire prostitutes at a hotel in the 8800 block of Columbia 100 Parkway in Columbia:

Michael Hightower, 49, of Aberdeen.

Lonnell Brooks, 48, of Westminster

Matthew Simmons, 34, of Baltimore

Andre Sherwood, 43, of Annapolis

Santos Garcia, 43, of Silver Spring

Habib Konate, 35, of Laurel

Thomas Enoff, 44, of Westminster

All seven men were charged with solicitation of prostitution and disorderly conduct.

The sting is a part of Howard County’s effort to deter prostitution and human trafficking.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook