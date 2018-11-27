  • WJZ 13On Air

MYERSVILLE, Md.

MYERSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — An inmate is dead is three others were injured after a Department of Corrections work crew was struck along I-70 in Frederick County.

The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. on I-70 at MD 17 in Myersville and is causing major delays in the area.

State officials tell WJZ that the Deputy Secretary of Operations is headed to the scene.

Motorists should take detours and can check 511 for more information.

From Chopper 13, a red work truck can be seen in the median and its trailer is flipped over. A red tractor-trailer is also seen in the median with skid marks trailing along its back tires.

Crews on the scene are working to clear the roadway of debris.

Stay with WJZ on this developing story.

