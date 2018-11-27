BALTIMORE, (WJZ) — A man was hospitalized Tuesday after police found him with gunshot wounds from a shooting in west Baltimore.

Officers responded to the 1700 block of Presbury Street at 11:49 a.m. for a reported shooting where they found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his chest and arm.

The man was taken to an area hospital where his condition is currently unknown.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Citywide Shooting Detectives at (410) 396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook