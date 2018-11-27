VALLEY LEE, Md. (WJZ) — A volunteer fire company in St. Mary’s County, Maryland is hosting a gun raffle as a fundraiser.

The Second District Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad in Valley Lee posted about the gun raffle on their Facebook page.

According to the raffle ticket, a Remington 12 Gauge Versa Max in Duck Blind Camo will be raffled off. The drawing will be on March 13, 2019.

The fundraiser is for the volunteer fire company’s new building fund.

The tickets are being sold for $10 each.

According to the fire company, the winner will have the forfeit the gun if not legally eligible to own a firearm and a new ticket will be drawn.

The winner must pass the state’s background check. Only those who are 18 or older can purchase a ticket.

Gun control has been a polarizing issue in St. Mary’s County after a shooting at Great Mills High School on March 20 took the life of 16-year-old student Jaelynn Willey. Since then some students have rallied for lawmaker action.

