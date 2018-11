SUITLAND, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County Police are searching for 12-year-old Jayla Clark.

Officials said she was last seen Monday at 8:15 a.m. in the 4500 block of Silver Hill Road in Suitland.

MISSING: 12 y/o Jayla Clark. Last seen 11/26/18 at 8:15 am in the 4500 block of Silver Hill Rd in Suitland. Jayla is 5’5” & 120 lbs. She was last seen wearing a brown shirt, blue jeans, and pink shoes. pic.twitter.com/HmjKLqrgcD — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) November 27, 2018

Jayla was described as 5’5″ and 120 lbs. She was last seen wearing a brown shirt, blue jeans, and pink shoes.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook